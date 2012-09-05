A New NASA Tool Tracks The Slow Destruction Of Our Trees

It’s the holy grail for those hunting illegal logging: a satellite tool to find deforestation anywhere in the world around the clock. Now they have it.

NASA researchers at Ames laboratory in California teamed up with the environmental news and watchdog site, Mongabay, to create the tool: the Global Forest Disturbance Alert system. Every three months, the system compiles data from the entire Earths’ surface for signs of forest loss down to five square kilometers. Anyone can get this free, timely comprehensive look at the 50,000 square miles of forest lost each year.

“I’m hoping the tool can help journalists and activists pinpoint areas where deforestation is occurring,” says Rhett Butler, the founder and editor-in-chief of Mongabay.

The program’s first pilot through Mongabay’s Indonesian website will recruit local journalists to look for forest disturbance hotspots. About 50 freelancers are scheduled to help monitor deforestation across the Indonesian archipelago. Soon, text message alerts will be added to alert anyone when forest cover is changing somewhere in the world.

“We hope that this network will enable us to look into deforestation hotspots … to learn what is actually happening on the ground: Is the deforestation legal? Is there social conflict?” says Butler. “We’re excited about the potential this system has for improving transparency around land use.”

Butler gave an interview by email this month (edited for length) describing what’s next for monitoring the world’s dwindling forests.

Co.Exist: Why wasn’t this done before? Was it primarily technical challenges or something else?