Can Designers And Developers Save Health Care?

Ryan Lochte’s grill wasn’t the only subject of controversy at this year’s London Olympics. An estimated 1 billion watched an over-the-top montage of everything British during the hotly anticipated Opening Ceremony. The performance, directed by Danny Boyle, best known for films like Slumdog Millionaire and Trainspotting, featured a boisterous celebration of the United Kingdom’s National Health Service (NHS), with actual doctors and nurses gleefully swinging around patients and hospital beds. The finale was a megawatt NHS sign covering the arena floor.

Why such brouhaha? The publicly funded NHS grants medical care to everyone. For free. No bills, no paperwork, no insurance–nada. It’s not without its drawbacks; visits are characterized by long wait times and it’s expensive to maintain. But what is clear, from the Olympics and from any conversation with a Brit, is how proud they are of their health care system.

As I watched, I wondered how the U.S. would choose to commemorate our system given the same opportunity. With costs approaching 18% of our GDP, it is probably not worthy of a musical tribute at the moment. And given the American celebration of free enterprise, we’re not likely to pass socialized medicine anytime soon. But we have a different road to a dance-worthy system, through the talents of the creative designers and developers that are entering health care from other sectors.

By putting user experience and design at the forefront, these startups actually improve outcomes.

From our perch in Silicon Valley at Rock Health, we’re already seeing companies founded by individuals of diverse backgrounds that use technology and design to create better experiences–-and save the system billions of dollars. By putting user experience and design at the forefront, not only do they address problems of access and resource constraints, but also actually improve outcomes. Three areas you can see this outside-in thinking at work are moving from paper to paperless, inviting designers to look at old problems with fresh eyes, and creating patient resources that not only educate, but also delight.

The U.S. health care system is still largely run on paper and clipboards, which seems unbelievable in a world full of increasingly ubiquitous tablets and smartphones. And as most of us have discovered, a paper brochure on the way out of a doctor’s appointment is not the best medium for effective follow up care instruction.

Nowhere was the opportunity cost of life-saving interventions via paper more clear than with the Diabetes Prevention Plan, or DPP. Born of a clinical research study to determine whether behavior change could outperform drugs, the DPP had unquestionably clear results. Participants who lost 7% of their body weight through dietary changes and increased physical activity dramatically diminished their chances of developing diabetes, soundly defeating the pharmaceuticals. So how was this life-changing intervention delivered to patients? You guessed it: on a piece of paper.

Enter Omada Health, part of our first class at Rock Health, which began its entrepreneurial journey at Ideo. They decided to take a famous diabetes prevention study and put it online, infuse it with social support, and add a wireless scale for tracking and accountability. Applying the design thinking that Ideo is known for, team Omada not only exceeded their projections for efficacy, they also made a product that their users loved. So much so that the pilot groups asked that the platform remain open even after the program officially concluded.