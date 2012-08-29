The Environmental Impact Of The Back To School Period

“Back to school” is a major opportunity for retailers and fast-moving goods companies–the second most important after Christmas. The average K-12 family spends $688 on clothes, notebooks, computers, and so on, according to the National Retail Federation .

But while BTS may have positive effects on economic growth, it’s not necessarily that wonderful for the environment. What those winsome TV ads with Selena Gomez and Jason Priestley fail to show is the cumulative impact at landfills (“Is she the new girl?“).

This infographic may help put BTS in context. From Ethical Ocean, an online marketplace, it gives numbers on BTS consumption, the wider footprint of schools (e.g. from the lack of walking and cycling to school), and some advice for minimizing impact. You can see the whole infographic below and find more good tips here and here.