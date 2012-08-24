The Rise Of Shared Value

Tayla Bosch is the senior director for social values at Western Union. The company–whose main business is sending money around the world–is also working on trying to create more financial literacy and economic opportunity in underserved populations.

Bosch describes the path of social good in the business space from philanthropy (just giving money away) to cause marketing (aligning your company with a social issue) to corporate responsibility (changing the way a company operates internally). Now, she says, we’re in a stage of shared value, where companies seek to have social impact and business return simultaneously.

Bosch’s tips for aspiring social entrepreneurs:

Strange bedfellows are key. Get outside your comfort zone. Meet with people who aren’t necessarily in your zone of expertise. Take risks and fail. Look for good partners, not just good ideas. That person might have other good ideas; investing in people is more important than investing in ideas.

