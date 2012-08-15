Watch The New Electric Delorean Take To The Streets (But Not The Past)

Months ago, we brought you word of the reinvention of the Delorean , Marty McFly’s car from the Back To The Future series. It’s being revamped as an electric car. You can see the photos of its latest incarnation as an EV above. Now there is video of what it’s like to actually drive.

Skip ahead to 3:50 to see the car in action, or watch the whole video to see Matt Farrah talk about the history of the Delorean before he takes it for a spin. As you can see, there are no flames in the tire’s skid marks, but the car does manage to accelerate up to near 88 miles per hour with little difficulty.

The electric Delorean is a novelty, for sure. But we always like to see electric power in cars (or these sexy, speeding motorcycles) that aren’t just tiny vehicles for treehugging urbanites. Electricity can power any vehicle, no matter how sporty or how ridiculous the doors are.