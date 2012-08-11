Take A Journey Through The Universe With This Incredible 3-D Map

Most of us will never get to fly through the cosmos like Contact‘s Ellie Arroway or 2001: A Space Odyssey‘s David Bowman. But thanks to the brilliant work of the Sloan Digital Sky Survey III, you can experience the wonder of intergalactic travel without leaving your home–or risking your sanity.

The SDSS-III has released the “largest three-dimensional map of massive galaxies and distant black holes ever created … [covering] a total volume equivalent to that of a cube four billion light-years on a side.” The map represents two years worth of a six-year accumulation of data and includes images of 200 million galaxies. Ultimately, the map will help scientists understand the history of the universe and estimate how much of it is dark matter. For now, the imagery and this incredible video give the masses a chance to access vastness of time and space.

To enhance the already amazing visuals, consider pairing it with “Druun,” the opening instrumental track on DIIV’s recently released, shoegaze-inspired record Oshin. They pair up remarkably well: