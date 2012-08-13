A Vegetable-Growing Factory That Fits In A Parking Space

Short on space but hankering for some fresh vegetables? The $70,000 Agri-Cube might be the answer to your problems. Developed by Japan’s Daiwa House Industry , the parking-space-sized cube can grow leafy greens and root vegetables like turnips and radishes.

The self-contained system comes with a water recycling system and adjustable fluorescent lighting (instead of sunlight) to nourish the plants. Under the right conditions, the cube can grow up to 10,000 heads of lettuce per year–all for approximately 45 cents a vegetable, when electricity costs are taken into account, according DigInfo.

The Agri-Cube’s high price tag gives it limited appeal to the average consumer, but we imagine that restaurants might be big customers, especially since certain restaurants are already experimenting with rooftop hydroponic farming. For restaurants that lack roof access but have a bit of outdoor space, this could be the next best thing.