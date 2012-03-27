Coca-Cola’s Interactive Beatbox Building For The London Olympics

Continuing with its ambitious music-oriented campaign for the 2012 Summer Olympics in London, Coca-Cola has announced plans to construct a flashy building that doubles as a giant musical instrument. Visitors to the Coca-Cola Beatbox will be able to interact with the structure’s surfaces to remix Mark Ronson’s “Move to the Beat” anthem–already a collage of sports sounds itself.
Designed by young London architects Pernilla & Asif, the Coca-Cola Beatbox is predicted to see close to 200,000 visitors during the Olympic games. It notably features zero visible Coke logos and usage of the company’s trademark red and white colors.