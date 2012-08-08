For A Real Revolution, Occupy Madison Avenue

In major cities around the world, people are revolting against big business. Occupy Wall Street grew to be a global phenomena, but has yet to create any real change . But unlike Wall Street, there is one street where everyday people can create a revolution. A revolution that will have a profound impact on the health of the planet and people around the globe. That street is Madison Avenue, the literal and figurative center of the advertising industry.

What’s truly exciting is that this revolution will be about a lot more than just the advertising industry. This revolution will fundamentally change the way that corporations behave and will lead to huge differences in the lives of millions.

Corporations control this planet. Of the world’s 100 largest entities, 51 of them are corporations. Walmart, for example, is economically bigger than Norway. And virtually every major corporation is awakening to the fact that traditional advertising is no longer sufficient for building a world-class brand. Advertising is a $300 billion industry in America alone. More importantly, it is the connection point between consumers and trillions of dollars of commerce. But advertising no longer works as powerfully as it once did. Consumers have gone through a communication revolution, while advertising is almost exactly the same as it was during the Mad Men era. Consumers don’t watch or believe ads the way they once did. Technology gives them the truth in the form of ratings and reviews. So this generation’s Mad Men know that great brands are now built based on great corporate behavior, not on great advertisements.

That’s what will make Occupy Madison Avenue different from other protests. The one commonality in the Occupy Wall Street protests is that on one side, you have individuals speaking up and on the other side you have the corporate suits trying to maintain the status quo. What’s exciting about the possibility of an Occupy Madison Avenue effort is that great corporations are welcoming this revolution with open arms. Protests aren’t needed.

I spent the past year interviewing some of the most influential people in the business world for a documentary called The Naked Brand. What I learned is that Madison Avenue has awoken to the fact that no amount of advertising can get people to buy crappy products from an unethical company. So, the advertising industry is now helping corporations change their behavior. Not out of the goodness of their hearts, but simply because being responsible is the only efficient path to profitability. Thanks to social and mobile technology, power has shifted to consumers.

In the advertising industry, we call it transparency. It means that consumers have the ability to see everything they want about corporate behavior. Transparency has forced corporations to create better products, offer better customer service, have better environmental responsibility, and invest in better corporate culture.

When consumers demand change, it can result in incredible progress.

You–as consumers–now have the ability to vote with much more than your dollars. You can participate in the revolution by speaking out on social channels. The advertising industry has the tools to listen. When you post on Facebook, Twitter, and blogs, it’s not just friends that are listening. Technology connects your comments to corporate boardrooms. Corporations listen to those comments and use them to drive strategy. We are looking for creative solutions for meeting your needs because we know the same techniques from yesteryear are now antiquated. We know that if we listen first, we can grow great brands.