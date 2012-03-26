Reinventing A News Channel For A Social Age–An ITV News Case Study

What would news be like in a digital world without the legacy of newspapers or broadcast TV news shows? This was the starting point for a nearly year-long project by London-based digital agency Made By Many to turn British commercial broadcaster ITV’s ITV News website into a service providing truly “digital native news.”

ITV News’ existing online service was generating far less traffic than its rivals as it was typically used for catch-up rather than catching breaking news, so the management team decided to take a risk and break with convention–creating a new service made for the web and mobile that would leave behind the newsprint-era baggage of “pages,” “articles,” and “editions” that most news websites have struggled to shake off.

The end result, which went live on March 19, is a marked departure from the approach of larger online news rivals–notably, the BBC, Sky News, and newspaper sites like offered by the likes of the Daily Mail, Daily Telegraph, and Guardian.

Inspired by the immediacy of social networks like Twitter and Facebook, the new ITV News site’s homepage is a live news stream.

ITV News-branded video content is center stage accompanied by tweets and online updates from correspondents and commentators. Away from the homepage each ITV News section–national, international, business, entertainment, and so on–has also been redesigned to accommodate this rolling, live-streamed approach.

Users can filter the news streams by story–another new feature. The site also links to third-party news sources offering the potential to aggregate materials to add detail to a story. With all content shareable, the site has effectively become in Made By Many’s cofounder William Owen’s words: “a huge social marketing engine.”

Another important aspect of ITV News’ online overhaul is that the new website is optimized for being accessed by any device–including, moving forward, connected TVs. In coming months, the site will evolve with further developments also planned to make content more hyper-local, more personalized, and more social.