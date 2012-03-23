Magners Is Made In The Dark

While there are many activities that spring to mind when contemplating things best done in the dark, Magners has cider on the brain. In the latest installment of the brand’s two-year, integrated campaign, “The Method in the Magners,” denizens of Clonmel, Ireland carry out their everyday lives undeterred by a very obvious lack of sunlight. Your eyes may need to adjust to these tennis-playing, surgery-performing, nudist-beach-going silhouettes but there’s a very good explanation to all this nighttime activity: Cider made in the dark tastes better.