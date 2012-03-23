Magners Is Made In The Dark

While there are many activities that spring to mind when contemplating things best done in the dark, Magners has cider on the brain. In the latest installment of the brand’s two-year, integrated campaign, “The Method in the Magners,” denizens of Clonmel, Ireland carry out their everyday lives undeterred by a very obvious lack of sunlight. Your eyes may need to adjust to these tennis-playing, surgery-performing, nudist-beach-going silhouettes but there’s a very good explanation to all this nighttime activity: Cider made in the dark tastes better.
Agency The Red Brick Road delivers with this clever spot directed by the duo Dom&Nic. The digital, TV, and social media campaign is driving home the brand’s philosophy of “doing things differently in order to get better results,” which begs a new question: What else tastes better in the dark? Wait, don’t answer that.