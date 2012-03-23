Kotex Brings Pinterest To Life In New Campaign

We’ve seen some interesting uses of Pinterest before, but now Kotex has launched its latest campaign on the image-based platform.

The feminine hygiene company harnessed the female-skewing site for an initiative called Women’s Inspiration Day. Israel-based creative boutique smoyz scoured the self-expression site and found 50 inspiring women to participate in the effort. In a mildly creepy yet fun move, the campaign creators went through these women’s pin-up boards to find out what inspires them, and then created care packages filled with objects they wanted, decorated in the styles that caught their attention. All these women had to do to get the customized gift baskets sent to their door was re-pin Kotex’s invitation.

Apparently, the experiment was a huge social media success, with nearly all of the women who received gifts pinning up pictures of the gifts afterward and making noise about it on various other platforms. While this campaign is a smart use of the medium, I shudder to think which companies would target me based on things I’d said on Twitter.