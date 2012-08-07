How To Stop The U.S. From Turning Into Italy

In 1988, Luigi Zingales emigrated to the U.S., because he wanted to get away from Italy. Now, he worries the U.S. is turning into Italy.

A professor at the University of Chicago, Zingales is a firm believer in the free market–but not the kind of free market that ends up advantaging companies with the best government connections. He wants the U.S. to go back to a time when firms were rewarded for their ingenuity, not for their ability to milk favors.

In one way the American situation is worse, since Americans, unlike Italians, cannot place blame on one bad guy.

In his book, A Capitalism For The People, Zingales describes how the 2008 financial crisis opened his eyes. “What I was watching was the transformation of American finance into an Italian-style crony capitalist system,” he says.

“Indeed, in one way the American situation is worse, since Americans, unlike Italians, cannot place blame on one bad guy. Berlusconi is us. Through our retirement funds and stock investments, we are the owners of the very companies that lobby to grab our tax money and dominate our political life.”

He says the 2008 bank bailouts, and several before them, were testament to the power of financial lobbyists to win gains for particular companies at the expense of taxpayers. And both parties ended up signing on to the idea.

Though Zingales is a libertarian who believes in smaller government, there is a lot in his book that will appeal to both left and right. His argument is not to endorse political platforms, but rather to show how both parties have departed from American free market ideals, and how dangerous that is for the future.

Rather than being “pro-market” and creating a level-playing field where everyone has a fair chance, Zingales says politicians are “pro-business”–meaning they inevitably favor one set of companies over another.