Are MBAs The Solution To Africa’s Problems?

Given their current reputation in the U.S., the idea of pumping Africa full of business degrees to save the economy might seem wrong-headed, or even a bit perverse. If MBAs have been responsible for irresponsibility, you might argue for quarantining the model, not exporting it.

But then there’s some evidence that spreading management knowledge is good for countries–especially for catalyzing economic development. Two new programs in Africa are aiming to fill that “management gap,” by producing locally grown managers.

When you talk to investors, they have plenty of capital. The problem is finding well-managed companies.

Although research is limited, studies do show links between management knowledge and economic success. Studies have found that countries with better management are more productive (PDF), as are businesses run by trained managers (PDF).

Nick Bloom, the associate professor at Stanford who co-authored those studies, says management training may be a better aid-investment than, say, hospitals, or schools. And others call management the “missing link” in Africa: key to building up local talent (by keeping would-be expatriates at home), and developing businesses.

“I was talking to a private equity guy recently–a bright MBA from Harvard,” says Rebecca Harrison, head of the African Management Initiative, based in South Africa. “He’s sitting on money. They want to invest in high-potential small- and medium-sized businesses. But every company they go into has basic management problems. That restricts the money that can go into the continent.”

The African Management Initiative, a membership-organization, is backed by business schools and nonprofits. It’s building a hub for case studies, tutorials, and news. AMI hopes to add a buddy-vouching system, and, later, full certification of high-quality managerial talent.