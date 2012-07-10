Sky Factory Brings Nature Into The Drabbest, Windowless Cubicles

The windowless reception area at the Fairfield, Iowa, law offices of Foss, Kuiken, and Cochran used to be “claustrophobic.” But cutting a hole in the ceiling to let in some light wasn’t an option. So last month, the firm did the next best thing: install a “Luminous SkyCeiling” to help brighten the space. Now there is a 4-by-8-foot rectangle on the ceiling that seems to be a window to a constantly blue sky dotted with puffy clouds. But the clouds don’t just make the staff and clients feel good.

There’s a scientific reason human beings are naturally drawn to the sky. Deep within the eye on the retina’s periphery sits a special light receptor called melanopsin that not only helps lift our mood; it also regulates our body clock. Unfortunately, melanopsin is most active when exposed to the sky’s blue light–not something readily available to those who log multiple hours inside an office.

But artist and serial entrepreneur Bill Witherspoon has devised a solution: A high-tech trompe l’oeil which uses backlit images and videos of the sky to make you think you’re gazing at the heavens. “It turns out,” says Witherspoon, “that if we create an “illusion of nature which is sufficiently powerful, it will trigger the same kind of physiological response as is triggered by ‘real’ nature.”

The 70-year-old watercolorist is the founder of the Sky Factory, a “creative business experiment” dedicated to improving its clients’ health and well-being by providing daily doses of blue magic. Launched in Fairfield, Iowa, in 2002, the Sky Factory’s modular systems are comprised of illuminated LED images available in both ceiling and wall installations. The company’s line of “SkyCeilings,” for example, can be configured with different cloud formations, wildlife, as well as trees and foliage spanning the four seasons.

And the Sky Factory’s latest offering–its “Digital Cinema Line” includes the SkyV, a virtual skylight featuring HD video sequences lasting up to three hours of changing cloud patterns culminating in spectacular sunsets. Its eScape product yields virtual windows opening up to, for example, video loops of a prairie dog family frolicking in a sunlit meadow or hot air balloons drifting into the azure skies of New Mexico.

Witherspoon’s preoccupation with the great blue yonder started long before the Sky Factory. After graduating from the Portland Museum Art School and the State Academy of Fine Arts in Amsterdam in the 1960s, Witherspoon set out for the Oregon desert in a school bus he’d converted into an art studio. “I became convinced that the only thing I wanted to paint was the sky and I went to places where I could be alone.”

But it was in the early ’90s that he decided to turn his obsession into a business. “I was living in Des Moines as a full-time artist, with four kids who all needed some kind of orthodontia work and I didn’t have the money.” Witherspoon succeeded in convincing an orthodontist to pay him to replace some ceiling tiles with an expansive painting of the sky.