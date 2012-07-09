The Future Of Education: An Online University That Charges $199 Per Month For Unlimited Classes

The higher education system in the U.S. is in trouble. Jobs for college graduates are in short supply, and student debt is becoming an ever-larger burden. There is at least one school that’s getting it right, though–it’s profitable, growing 30% to 40% each year, charging students less than $500 per month, and operating on a competency-based model that allows students to complete courses at their own pace.

That’s what’s happening at Western Governor’s University, a little-known online school. In almost any other industry, there would be 10 copycats right behind such a successful model, but there isn’t one here. Financial aid regulation in the for-profit education world (where credit has to be earned based on so-called “seat time”) and resistance from traditional professors in the nonprofit world are powerful roadblocks.

For 18 to 22 year olds, college is a place to meet people. For a 35 year old, you don’t need a frisbee.

Nonetheless, UniversityNow, a startup founded by education entrepreneur Gene Wade, is building on the Western Governor’s model with a competency-based higher education platform created from the ground up. It’s simple, really: by pricing a college education so cheaply that most people won’t need loans (the startup eschews federal financial aid) and populating a brand-new school with professors who are willing to work with a new model, the company doesn’t need to worry about traditional barriers.

The San Francisco-based startup, which recently raised $17.3 million, launched New Charter University–billed as “the world’s first accredited U.S. university that anyone can access immediately for free online–10 weeks ago. Without any real marketing push, a few hundred students (“at or trending towards 500,” according to Wade) have enrolled.

The school’s “freemium” model allows anyone to access its curriculum without paying. Once they’re ready, students, who can sign up using their Facebook or Twitter accounts, pay just $199 per month for unlimited access to classes that ultimately culminate in a degree–associate’s, bachelor’s, or master’s. That unlimited access also includes e-textbooks, tests, course specialists who can help with individual subjects, and advisors that help navigate the larger university experience.

Students don’t have to deal with course material on topics that they are familiar with; an assessment at the beginning of each class makes sure that doesn’t happen. They can take as much or as little time as they need to complete each course.

There are limits to what New Charter–which is nationally accredited by the Distance Education and Training Council–offers. Right now it only has a College of Business and a College of Public Policy (the latter program will begin enrolling students soon). In the future, Wade hopes to expand further into technology, healthcare, and education. UniversityNow is also planning to open other schools in the future–schools tailored to individual countries, for example. In the meantime, UniversityNow has partner schools, including a public community college in Washington and a school in the Bay Area, that are using its online platform.