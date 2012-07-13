Can The World Handle Complexity?

Like romance, complexity is tough to explain. Aid is complex, so aid organizations often resort to courting donations and support by using their equivalent of romance’s cheaper, cruder, cash-cow cousin: poverty porn .

But in an era when information has never been easier and quicker to share and discover globally, are people’s tastes for the romance of aid and development becoming more sophisticated?

Editor’s Note Quick Kony 2012 review: The film, made by a social activist group known as Invisible Children, focuses on Ugandan rebel leader Joseph Kony and his Lord’s Resistance Army, reportedly responsible for many atrocities in the region. The film became an instant viral sensation–drawing 50 million views on YouTube in the first days after its release–and it launched a worldwide movement aimed at bringing the notorious Kony to justice. But it also brought a lot of backlash against Invisible Children for both oversimplifying a complex issue and for offering solutions that many experts deemed unhelpful.

Earlier this year, Invisible Children’s Kony 2012 campaign to draw attention to warlord Joseph Kony’s army of child soldiers drew a fierce backlash, the likes of which have never been so widely visible.

The video oversimplified so much as to be counter-productive, said many experts familiar with the situation on the ground in Uganda, and it played directly into guilt over historical threads of racism while reinforcing the dangerous idea that a privileged few are responsible for saving the powerless many. One prominent aid blogger even said the widespread fascination with the campaign’s flaws partly restored his faith in humanity.

And beyond that backlash, recent studies also hint at a growing appetite for more complexity and nuance when it comes to news and stories about aid and development.

So how big might an appetite for such complexity be? I posed this question to a few of Foreign Policy‘s Twitterati, the top 100 tweeters about foreign affairs (and also a few from the crowdsourced Womeratti list, which was compiled in response to there being only 15 women in FP‘s original 100).

“My sense is that there’s not necessarily a growing appetite for complexity on the part of the public at large,” says Mark Goldberg, managing editor at UN Dispatch, editor at PSI Healthy Lives, and co-founder of DAWNS Digest. “However, what blogs and social media do is create nice communities around specific issues–and in those communities there is a hunger for more nuance and complexity.”

Aid blogger Tom Murphy agrees. “The fact that the [Kony 2012] video was so popular seems to indicate that the audience at large still responds well to this kind of messaging. What came out of this is the fact that a response can now emerge nearly as quickly as the original output,” he says.