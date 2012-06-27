Genetically Modified Food That Prevents Cancer, Makes You Healthier

Currently, a debate is raging in the U.S. about the risks involved in eating genetically modified food, most prominently in the case of Aquabounty salmon, which have been genetically engineered to grow faster and bigger than normal salmon (see the first slide above). Californians will be voting on whether so-called “Frankenfood” will require a label to identify it as such if sold in the state. The Food and Drug Administration is currently deciding whether or not that should be the case nationwide, despite the agency’s assurances that it poses no safety risks. Like it or not, genetic modification is more than likely here to stay, and in the following slides you can see some of the various foods that are being affected.
