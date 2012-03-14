Syfy President Dave Howe On How To Capture More Diverse Audiences

Once thought to be the province of the great fanboy unwashed, the SciFi Channel underwent a risky rebranding as Syfy in 2009. What seemed silly–even ludicrous–at the time now seems prescient, as Syfy has morphed from a generic platform for outer-space programming into an advertising-friendly home for mystery, action-adventure, fantasy, supernatural and sci-fi. Plus, its audience is not just nerdy white men but also women, African-Americans, and Hispanics–demographics that had rarely been targeted for genre viewing.

Dave Howe, president of Syfy, who has a marketing background at the SciFi Channel, and at the BBC in his native Britain, tells Co.Create how he went about using the series Face Off, Alphas, and Being Human to broaden the Syfy brand.

“We did take a lot of flak,” says Howe, “but we didn’t take anywhere near the level of flak we had anticipated because we were very strategic about how we positioned it, how we communicated, how we made sure our audience didn’t think that this was just another excuse to abandon the genre. We were very specific about why we were doing it and about why we were about creating a brand that was extendable into new platforms. Then we had a whole roster of sci-fi/fantasy shows that reassured people that actually we were going to be a bigger and better sci-fi/fantasy network as opposed to one that was going sci-fi light.”

“We have a very good understanding about who our audience is, why they’re watching, how they think, how they behave, how they consume media, and we’re very lucky as a brand. We have this highly imaginative consumer that we just named ‘Igniters,’ in our campaign; it’s this consumer that’s very creative and imaginative and inventive. They’re artistic, they’re seeking out the next best thing, trying it, road-testing it, then basically telling as many people as they possibly can what to buy, what to wear, what to hear, and that’s who they are.”

“I don’t think we look at specific shows and say, ‘Is this more Hispanic than another show?’ says Howe. “If we’re doing our jobs correctly, we work around the totality of the diverse U.S. population in all of our shows, not just in terms of on-screen talent, but also off-screen talent. It comes down to what does the population look like; let’s look at our audience demos and say, ‘Who do we over-represent, who do we under-represent, who’s missing, who do we need to specifically target?’ We realized that there was an opportunity for us in the Hispanic market in particular. We knew that within the content that we were developing, and [in part through] some of the casting and [shaping the] appeal that there was definitely an audience there that should be coming to us. So we set out to figure out how best to bring them in. The Hispanic focus has been going on I think since Battlestar Galactica. We’ve become more proactive now as the population has grown more and as we also looked at the paranormal phenomenon in particular, which we know appeals to this audience. Many of our shows, like Alphas and Being Human, have terrific Hispanic actors and for every campaign that we put together we have a specific, off-air element designed to hit the Hispanic audience in particular. And we’ve seen some great results. When we brought back Being Human, it went up 10 percent among the Hispanic audience.

“Maintaining our gender balance goes back almost a decade. There is a perception that we’re a very male-skewing network but that’s never really been the reality. On average, we’ve been around 55 [percent] male, 45 female, but as we’ve moved more to unscripted series like Face Off and Ghost Hunters and a bunch of new shows we’ll be bringing up for this year, these shows have been very helpful in not making us even more gender-balanced. A lot of our paranormal shows skew more female than they do male. Any show involving a psychic tends to skew more female. Horror skews more female as well. So if you look at a network like Chiller, which is part of our family, it has a very consistent female audience, and if you look at Hollywood box office, horror movies are very young and very female, which is surprising to a lot of people.”

“I think the easiest way to balance it is actually to ensure that the production teams are represented in terms of our diversity. So on a scripted drama, we’re always keen to make sure that we have the female writers in there as well as male. It’s not always easy, but I think if you start from that position the more likely it is that you won’t have to work too hard on [appealing to diverse audiences]. Some shows conceptually will appeal to one gender more than another; you just need to be aware of that and then basically skew the story lines, skew the way that you market and present some of these shows to offset some of those imbalances.”