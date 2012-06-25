Getaround Will Make Every Car A Rental Car

There are a billion cars on the planet. Between short trips to work and the store, most of the cars aren’t being used. In fact, they’re almost never being used: Cars are idle 92% of the time. Getaround–a service which lets you rent your car to strangers when you’re not using it–is making use of that idle time. The service has already signed up 10,000 cars in its first year, and hopes to make car owners some extra money, and give people without cars access to a vehicle any time they need it.