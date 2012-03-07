Ikea’s Simple Solution To Making Every Mitten Touchscreen Friendly

Call it a simple solution at work or a testament to just how plugged in we are. IKEA Beröra allows users to swipe, press, and play on their smartphone and tablet screens while wearing mittens or gloves without having to purchase a dedicated, pricey pair. The concept of Beröra, which means “to touch” in Swedish, is an appropriately DIY solution to what was a potential marketing pitfall.

When IKEA Norway approached agency SMFB to launch its iPad catalog app, Norway was in the grip of a brutally cold winter. And, of course, touch screens and cold weather hand gear (or at least the idea of those two things–surely people could just look at the catalog indoors) don’t mix. Even though blustery weather isn’t new to Norwegians, the process of de-gloving oneself every single time to use a smartphone or tablet is just plain irksome. So SMFB created Beröra, a simple sewing kit that includes instructions, a needle, and conductive thread Norwegians could sew into the finger of their gloves or mittens to keep hands nice and toasty while allowing them to use their devices.

SMFB’s simple solution has paid off in a big way with 12,000 kits selling out in two weeks and the IKEA Norway app breaking download records. Alexander Gjersoe from SMFB says the agency has no immediate plans to roll out Beröra stateside or elsewhere, but if the thought of not being able to text with your Isotoners makes you sad, conductive thread is available online.

You: 1, Mother Nature: 0