A Startup Ad Pivot: Behind The Dollar Shave Club Promo

Think “startup video” and your thoughts may turn to shockingly un-self aware lip dubs, or a smooth Adam Lisagor demo . Dollar Shave Club’s launch ad takes a different approach.

Dollar Shave Club is, apparently, a real company, launched out of Santa Monica tech studio Science. But, watching “Our Blades Are F***ing Great,” you’re never really sure if the whole thing is a gag.

For a small fee each month, Dollar Shave Club members do indeed receive high quality razors delivered right to their door, rather than buying expensive ones and holding onto them for too long. The tagline? “Shave time. Shave Money.”

In its parody-toned ad, the company CEO takes us on a tour of the Dollar Shave Club warehouse. He seems almost aggressively committed to the product he’s hawking–angry that people would be foolish enough to buy razors any other way than from a club. “Do you like spending $20/month on razors? 19 go to Roger Federer,” the CEO says, catching a tennis racket thrown from offscreen. “I’m good at tennis,” he promises, immediately swinging for a ball thrown his way, missing it, and moving along.

It turns out the guy in the video really is the founder and CEO of the new start-up, Michael Dubin. What’s more surprising, though, is the fact that he made the ad himself.

“The world is filled with bad commercials and people who are marketing too hard,” Dubin says. “I think what we wanted to do is not take ourselves too seriously, and deliver an irreverent smart tone.”

Dubin wrote the spot last October and shot it with his good friend and co-director, Lucia Aniello. It cost about $4,500 and the team managed to bang it out in a single day, shooting on location at the actual factory warehouse, at their fulfillment center in Gardena, California.