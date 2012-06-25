Accountants Will Save The Planet

Last week, leaders from government, business and civil society gathered in Rio de Janeiro for a United Nations summit–called “ Rio+20 ” because it is now 20 years since the original Earth Summit in Rio–intended to address the slow pace of change on sustainable development and determine the best path forward.

At business side events leading up to the event, executives repeated a refrain: We have the science. We have the technology. We know all we need to know. What are we waiting for?

Peter Bakker, President of the World Business Council for Sustainable Development (WBCSD), believes we’re wanting for better accounting mechanisms. Or, to put it in his words, that “accountants are going to save the world.” Not social entrepreneurs. Not virtuous companies. Not scientists. Yes, accountants.

How can those number-crunching brainiacs take on the superhuman task of stopping our transition to a dangerously hotter, polluted and resource-scarce planet?

Sustainable development leaders have long recommended the need to account for externalities. Externalities are the effects of services, products, or production on third parties who were not involved in the buyer/seller relationship, and can be negative, like pollution, or positive, like job creation. Sustainability leaders argue that by calculating the value of what nature provides to make the stuff we buy, and also by measuring the harm a product inflicts on the environment during production or consumption, we can gain a more realistic understanding of the costs of goods and services. That knowledge would likely lead to massive changes in the way we make, consume, and dispose of products. And that behavior change would put us on the path to sustainable development.

How do we measure the value of the water it takes to make a T-shirt? The value of clean air versus polluted air?

The problem? We haven’t yet come up with an accepted accounting framework to do so. How do we measure the value of the water it takes to make a T-shirt? The value of clean air versus polluted air? The waste that comes from cheaply made, throwaway products? And if we calculate the value, who pays?

Some companies have started to head in the right direction. Puma, the sporting goods company, took an initial step towards accounting for environmental externalities last year when it announced the start of an environmental profit and loss statement (EP&L) to track the company’s use of nature’s services in monetary terms. Although the EP&L is not officially a part of the company’s balance sheet, it can be overlaid on top of its traditional financial accounting in order to more fully understand its environmental impacts–valued at 145 million euros in 2010.