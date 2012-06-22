Safecast’s New Geiger Counter Lets Anyone Collect And Share Data On Radiation

When Sean Bonner and a group of friends first decided to surface data on radiation levels across Japan following the March 2011 earthquake and tsunami that disabled the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant, their original plan was to scout out existing data from public records and package it in a way that would be easily understandable by anyone.

They quickly found the data they were looking for didn’t exist, so they decided to do the next best thing: Collect it themselves.

You trust there’s somebody watching.

“This seems like something you think someone’s paying attention to,” Bonner says. “Everyone we talked to was surprised this isn’t already being taken care of. You trust there’s somebody watching.”

So Bonner and friends–including MIT Media Lab director Joi Ito, Pieter Franken, and fellow hackers–created Safecast, a nonprofit that collects and shares open-source data on radiation measurements, and decided to launch a Kickstarter campaign to buy 100 Geiger counters for a team of volunteers in Japan. That didn’t go as planned, not because of a lack of interest, but a lack of quality devices.

After the Fukushima disaster, there was a scramble for Geiger counters in a market where selling five devices was considered big business. Suddenly, the orders were flooding in for 1,000 a day, which prompted production of a flood of poor-quality devices, including refurbished counters cobbled together from Soviet-era pieces of equipment, that sold for top-dollar. That prompted Safecast and friends, including hacker Andrew “bunnie” Huang, to round up a few counters and reverse-engineer a better, more affordable version that anyone could use to easily take accurate measurements of alpha, beta, and gamma radiation levels.

The resulting device caught the attention of International Medcom, a manufacturer who has agreed to mass-produce it for about $800 apiece. Two weeks ago, Safecast issued a more affordable limited-edition run of the counters through another Kickstarter campaign with a modest, $4,000 funding goal. “When we told the Kickstarter people it was going to be $400, they were kind of skeptical because that’s really high for a consumer-electronics campaign,” Bonner says. “So we decided we needed to raise enough to make ten of them for the project to be worthwhile. Then we hit the $4,000 mark in six hours.”

The campaign came to a close this week, after Safecast raised more than $100,000 for 250 counters for backers from all over the world.