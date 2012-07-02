3 Characteristics Of Responsible Corporate Citizens

To be “good” in the past meant a variety of things. Perhaps a company’s product made people’s lives easier. Or maybe they provided jobs in economically challenging times. But chances are the environmental effects of manufacturing were never considered, and overseas production was a financially intelligent decision free from ethical implications. Big businesses and marketing agencies were focused on selling the American Dream. Problematic environmental and social consequences hadn’t yet come on the radar.

In the 1970s, a new marketing movement was born. It was called “cause marketing” and it matched for-profit businesses with charitable endeavors. Over the next few decades, the measure of doing good was how much your foundation gave to cancer, AIDS, dolphins, or any other topical issue. Cause marketing had its tangible benefits, but would prove to be trendy and lacking actual commitment.

Hoodwinking the consumer doesn’t work anymore.

Today there is an increased consumer value in supporting businesses that don’t simply do well, but that do good. Cultural values are shifting, and this sea change is catalyzing corporations to revisit the choices they are making. And this will continue. But we are far from a world where corporations are making choices based upon the triple-bottom line: profits, people, and planet.

Today the concept of corporate “good” is synonymous with corporate social responsibility (CSR). The problem with CSR is that it often ghettoizes good endeavors into a single department. Rather than addressing core environmental or social issues, companies allocate and donate and offset themselves in hopes of winning a favorable public profile. But a nip and a tuck do not address chronic heart conditions. For instance, McDonald’s restaurants do great work through their Ronald McDonald House Charities. But what about the vast amount of non-biodegradable consumer packaging that is thrown in the trash each day? Until companies address their own environmental and social demons, no amount of philanthropic tap-dancing will be enough to distract increasingly more educated consumers.

Editor’s Note Read another take on how companies can best embody social good while also making money in our Do’s and Don’ts for Making Truly Good Corporate Citizens.

One-off philanthropic acts for the purpose of improving corporate reputation might provide a brief spike in consumer interest, but translate into little sustained brand respect or actual societal improvement. People are more connected than ever, and we are becoming more critical of the media we consume, and savvier with our dollars. Hoodwinking the consumer doesn’t work anymore.

So if CSR is simply not good enough, and cause marketing is as hip as crimped hair and MC Hammer pants, what does “good” look like?

Here are three characteristics essential for any company that wants to be taken seriously as a responsible corporate citizen: