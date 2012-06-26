To Combat The “Arrogance Problem,” An Indian B-School Sends Students To Slums

The stereotype of the MBA graduate is of a sharp-elbowed, aggressive, and arrogant creature, convinced of his own brilliance, and sure that managerial analysis can fix any problem. And the knock on business schools–particularly in the years leading to the financial crisis–is that they did little to discourage these worst tendencies of their students.

It wasn’t only U.S. schools that were criticized. In India, too, where up to 500,000 people apply for MBA programs every year, institutes have been accused of contributing to a fast money culture, and declining moral standards. “People say that MBA students are arrogant, that they don’t want to dirty their hands, and only want to give their advice,” says Abbasali Gabula, deputy director at SP Jain, a leading school in Mumbai.

To counter the arrogance problem, SP Jain has done something unusual. Rather than pandering to students’ whims, it has started requiring them to think about other people–specifically, to spend time in the poorest parts of the city. Every second weekend, the 240-strong MBA batch has to put aside at least two to three hours to mentor school children, helping them with their homework, talking through their problems, and giving advice about careers and cleanliness.

Gabula says the program, which started in 2008, is a direct response to the financial crisis. And he claims the idea is bringing results: both for the children involved, and for the MBA students, who improve their sense of empathy and understanding of society’s challenges, and hone their skills as mentors–a key skill for senior managers.

“The companies that take our students say they are humbler than other graduates, that they roll up their sleeves, and are ready to work from day one. They don’t want to just give advice to everyone, but to lead by example,” he says.

SP Jain works with 65 local schools, each of which put forward four mentee-candidates. The 12- and 13-year-olds then go through a selection process, where a few dozen are chosen to receive the mentoring, and some financial assistance.

Rukaiya Joshi, who heads the scheme (called Abhyudaya) says the mentees often improve their grades and behavior, gain more confidence, and encourage other family members to aim higher. “Interestingly, the impact is also on the neighbor’s siblings and the parents,” she says.