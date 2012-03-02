Chris Meledandri On “The Lorax”

Theodor Geisel, better known as Dr. Seuss, gave us children’s books that have already stood the test of time. His first published book, And to Think That I Saw It on Mulberry Street, is celebrating its 75th anniversary currently. The Lorax, which Dr. Seuss cited as a personal favorite, was first published in 1971. A short animated version was produced as a television special a year later. But the story has remained on the shelf. Until now.

A new film version of Dr. Seuss’s The Lorax hits screens today, this time in CG and 3-D. Universal’s animation division, Illumination Entertainment, is responsible for the film, coming off the success of 2010’s Despicable Me. The Lorax features many members of the creative team from Despicable Me including director Chris Renaud, and a cast including Danny DeVito, Taylor Swift, Zac Efron, Ed Helms, Rob Riggle, and Betty White. We spoke with Illumination CEO and Lorax Producer Chris Meledandri about the principles he used to adapt the four-decade-old Dr. Seuss classic into a film that would resonate with 21st-century audiences.

Love The Material

“You have to love Dr. Seuss to take on the responsibility of conveying his work in animation or any medium,” Meledandri says. “Like many people, I had the powerful experience of being raised on Dr. Seuss, then becoming a parent and revisiting him with my own children. That multigenerational experience around his work is very meaningful.” He cares about how the Dr. Seuss stories are adapted and appreciates the special place they have in the hearts of people all over the world. It also helps that in his capacity as the head of 20th Century Fox Animation, Meledandri had worked on an adaptation of Horton Hears a Who with a similar process.

Get The Character Down

Dr. Seuss books haven’t always translated well onto the screen (and, so far, according to critics, it’s not clear that The Lorax is translating all that well). The 2003 adaptation of The Cat in the Hat, starring Mike Myers, was widely panned and led Geisel’s widow Audrey, who is the guardian of the Seuss legacy, to swear off allowing a live action adaption of his work ever again. Part of the problem with a live action film approach to Seuss, Meledandri thinks, is that it inherently undermines the imaginative spirit that is so central to the works. “The idea is not to replicate exactly what is in the book,” Meledandri says. “The idea is to capture the essence of what Ted Geisel was communicating and to do it in a way that respects the integrity of the work and interprets it for an animated motion picture.”

Early on, Meledandri felt the film couldn’t go forward until the animation team was able to do justice to the character of The Lorax. “We had to ask ourselves, when we translate the two-dimensional design of the Lorax into a three-dimensional character, is that character going to be unmistakably the one that Ted Geisel drew?” Once past that initial hurdle, the team’s mandate was to extend that same dimension representation to all the characters from the barbaloots to the Once-Ler, as well as to the overall moods to mirror Geisel’s prose.