A Bar Code For Everything We Eat, To Make Sure We’re Eating Right

David Schindel of the Smithsonian Institution talks about a new technology that can help you find out more about the fish on your plate. It’s called a DNA bar code, and the idea is that you’d be able to use your cell phone to scan a bar code on a restaurant menu to learn about the fish you’re eating. Schindel heads the Consortium for the Barcode of Life, an international project that aims to make a digital library of all life by collecting snippets of DNA.