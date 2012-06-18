The Parlotones: A South African Band Fighting For A Better Africa

Johannesburg-based rock band The Parlotones are sometimes referred to as “The Coldplay of South Africa,” but their influence extends far beyond musical success. Whether planting trees, fighting malaria, advocating against rhino poaching, or climbing Mt. Kilimanjaro to raise awareness about violence against women, this multiplatinum-selling act uses their considerable platform to lead by example.
This piece is part of Change Generation, our series on young, change-making entrepreneurs. Read the rest here.