3 Rockstars Of The New Economy

At some point, we’ve all dreamed of being a rockstar. Rockstars inspire us. They make us think, “That’s awesome! I want to do that.”

In March, B Lab honored four rockstars of the new economy (Better World Books, Sustainable Harvest, Revolution Foods, and Sungevity) as well as two Emerging Artists (Warby Parker and Lumni). These businesses are inspiring us and the next generation of entrepreneurs around the world because they are both high growth and high impact.

Folks have reacted–not only to the stories and the numbers, but to the mash-up rockstar album cover graphics. (Can you name all six original albums and artists?) So, over the next few months, the B Corp community will be introducing you to more Rockstars, all of whom are proving that it’s possible to be the best in the world and also the best for the world.

And without further ado: June’s Rockstars of the New Economy.

Based in Calgary, Canada, with operations in Phoenix and Savannah, Georgia, DIRTT Environmental Solutions is modernizing the construction industry by replacing dated, stud and drywall construction with sustainable, pre-engineered modular walls, plug and play power and data, millwork, and more. Using their interactive, 3-D ICE software platform to scope the project, the company manufactures custom, reconfigurable construction solutions using fewer resources. This cuts the cost, waste, and environmental impact of each project.

Since 2007, DIRTT has more than doubled their revenues, reaching $115 million in 2011 and added nearly 500 new high-quality jobs. This impressive growth has been mirrored by their positive environmental impact. A distributive manufacturing model allows them to drastically diminish the carbon footprint of transportation, while contributing to local, living economies. Their factories also have a footprint one-third the size of typical production facilities. All told, DIRTT has recycled over 7 million pounds of manufacturing waste since January 2011, tripling their total recycling in the past four years.