Imagine sometime in the foreseeable future, a Fortune 500 CEO gets up in front of the graduating class from her alma mater to give the greatest and shortest commencement speech of all time: “Put my company out of business. I dare you.”

That world–one in which established companies do not fear the disruption to come, and in fact challenge the next generation to bring it on–is one conjured by Philip Auerswald’s The Coming Prosperity: How Entrepreneurs are Transforming the Global Economy. An economist and professor at George Mason University’s School of Public Policy, Auerswald also co-founded and edits the journal Innovations, which provided much of the inspiration for his book.

I spoke with Auerswald about Philip Auerswaldy shortly before the beginning of his summer semester class, “Entrepreneurship and Globalization,” which is also offered online for free (sans official class credit) as Ashoka’s first #AshokaUOnline course. (Disclaimer of sorts: I am participating in the free course. It started already but anyone can audit or follow along at #AshokaUOnline.)

Co.Exist: Your book starts out debunking some of the typically over-simplified “cable news debates” of our time. Why begin by emphasizing a more nuanced view of global issues?

Philip Auerswald: When you look at markets for information, you see a couple of things. First, extreme stories sell better than moderated stories; and second, people tend to be more interested in negative stories than in positive ones. So that means you see a lot of people selling fear. Since the professional “communicators” employed by incumbent political and economic interests are well aware of these linked facts regarding markets for information, they invest in the propagation of stories intended to make people fear change. It gets to a point where people just believe the fear stories about China or immigration or the “demise of America” and don’t think critically about why those stories are out there to begin with–to protect incumbent interests. So that’s why I’ve been saying that my intention with this book–regardless of what one might think given the title The Coming Prosperity–isn’t selling optimism. It’s shorting fear.

You discuss historical examples of innovations that disrupted societies but always ended up improving lives in some way. Was telling those stories part of your strategy to “short fear”?

Definitely. We can see the beneficial impacts of disruption when we see then from a distance. Sort of like looking back on your life when you were a teenager. Makes more sense in retrospect than it did at the time!