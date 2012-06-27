Purchasing Power Is Social Impact Power

We’re at a moment of crisis in the United States. Communities–especially low-income neighborhoods–are no longer being meaningfully engaged by the global economy, income inequality has never been higher, and our expulsion of finite fossil fuels into the atmosphere has us all on a crash course for disaster.

And, despite the conventional cynicism, people grasp these problems, and they’re trying to fix them like never before, taking action to improve their own lives and those of the people around them. Volunteerism is up, students now choose colleges based on social impact and service programs, individual charitable contributions have remained remarkably steady despite a global financial crisis.

By pooling their purchasing power, people and communities can do more than gain access to services they want at lower cost.

Yet civically minded citizens have limited options: call your congressman, join a one-off protest action, donate to our advocacy organization. Too often, the options posed don’t translate into tangible benefits for one’s own community.

I believe people and communities have a more powerful tool for creating social benefits they care about, one that requires no sacrifice but instead aligns with their own economic interest as consumers: collective purchasing power.

New startups like GroupOn and Living Social have made lots of money around this concept, aggregating consumer demand in order to secure daily deals for gleeful consumers. Yet these firms have missed a huge new opportunity. By pooling their purchasing power, people and communities can do more than gain access to services they want at lower cost; they can unlock the ability of business–and I believe, whole market sectors–to be drivers of social good.

Keep an eye out for upcoming entries in this series on “civic consumption,” written by leading practitioners and innovators of the idea.

Its time for the social sector to move beyond the us-versus-them, zero sum approach of shaking its fist at corporations whose drive to maximize profits has come at the expense of communities. With purchasing power, we can help business leaders to deliver social benefits while also meeting their bottom line, creating local markets that reward those who do. People, given a path that does not set them back economically, will make choices as consumers that do good for their world. And, just as important, business leaders will as well.

The social sector has focused for years on government as its mechanism for change, but it’s business that has the biggest potential impacts on the social and environmental crises of our time. Purchasing power is social impact power.

We founded our organization, Groundswell, to answer one question: How can we jumpstart a new, clean economy that truly lifts up those who need it most? Before Groundswell, I, like others on our team, had just been transformed by the experience of working in communities across the country on President Obama’s 2008 campaign. As a part of the grassroots, peer-to-peer engagement effort that brought an estimated one million new people into the voting process across the United States, we saw the sweeping change that could be achieved through empowered community leadership. Our founding team was convinced that this same bottom-up approach, so effective in the political sphere, could be used to help grow the market power of communities as well.