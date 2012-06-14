The Financial Crimes That Are Destroying The Economy Of The Developing World

Let’s say I’m a South Africa-based factory owner and you’re a solar panel salesperson from New York City. I want some solar panels to make my factory more self-sufficient, and we agree I’ll pay you $1 million for them. But I ask you a favor: Could you invoice me for $1.2 million and then deposit the extra $200,000 that I just gave you into another company’s bank account in New York City. You’re eager to close a big sale, so we agree to the deal.

You might know false invoicing is illegal, you might not, but it’s very unlikely either of us gets caught anyway. What you don’t know is that I actually made most of that $1,200,000 from my side business, smuggling poached elephant ivory to China; the money I’m about to wire into your bank account comes from my Canary Islands bank account where I send all my business earnings to minimize tax obligations; and I’m going to use that $200,000 to purchase stolen art from a broker in midtown Manhattan so I can decorate my future retirement home in the Seychelles, where another company I control anonymously just purchased some beachfront property.

In developing countries, there is $10 in illicit financial outflows for every $1 of foreign aid.

Each year, roughly $1 trillion moves out of developing countries through a tangled network of anonymous shell companies, tax havens, and trade mispricing techniques like our invoice example, according to Global Financial Integrity (GFI), a Washington, D.C.-based research organization that studies these so-called illicit financial flows and their beneficiaries. That’s $10 in illicit financial outflows for every $1 of foreign aid flowing in.

GFI and its allies support greater financial transparency as the antidote to illicit financial flows. “While regulation can require a lot of work on the part of government regulators, transparency requires minimal work by comparison,” says Clark Gascoigne, GFI communications director. “Supreme Court Justice Louis Brandeis famously wrote that ‘sunlight is said to be the best of disinfectants.’”

A little transparency can go a long way, for example, when it comes to shell companies like in the example above that are used to buy stolen art or to purchase land anonymously.

It should be possible to close down the space for illicit financial flows by establishing mechanisms for data sharing.

Around 2 million corporations and LLCs are registered annually in the U.S. alone. The vast majority of those companies do great things like creating jobs and wealth and in more and more cases some form of social good. But a tiny percentage of shell companies slip through the cracks each year, allowing poachers, corrupt dictators, small arms dealers, terrorists, drug traffickers, and human traffickers to conduct illicit business as easily as any Fortune 500 company.

On May 24, 2012, a U.S. Senate Foreign Relations Committee hearing weighed-in on a recently re-introduced bill that if passed would allow law enforcement and tax authorities easier access to the information needed to determine which companies registered in any U.S. state are legitimate and which are shell companies for criminals. Forty-one nonprofits and business groups signed an open letter to the Senate and House in support of the reform. It’s just one of many ways to reduce opportunities to do harm while increasing opportunities to do good.