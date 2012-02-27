Fabergé Eggs Get A Modern Makeover For The Craziest Easter Egg Hunt Ever

Starting in the late 1800s, thousands of bejeweled eggs were created by the House of Fabergé and given as popular, fashionable gifts during Easter. Since then, Fabergé eggs have settled into their role as major Antiques Road Show-bait and something your grandmother still talks about occasionally, but not much else. Until now.

Fabergé has teamed up with the charities Elephant Family and Action for Children to develop The Big Egg Hunt. It’s a sprawling Easter egg hunt, featuring over 200 uniquely crafted eggs that are displayed in hiding spots throughout London. Each egg was created by contemporary artists, designers, and jewelers, including Diane Von Furstenberg, L.A.-based street artist Mr. Brainwash, and Ridley Scott, who directed Alien, and whose egg looks like a brain. Because of the pedigree of each egg, and because the eggs are objectively, uniformly awesome, they’ll be auctioned off after the contest, at the end of Lent (the week of April 9th).

Click to zoom.

In order to join the hunt, Londoners and tourists need only use the zone maps, designed by Made in Fallon, the in-house design arm of creative agency Fallon, to find the eggs, and then start texting the special SMS keywords displayed on each one to 80001. Whoever finds all or most of the eggs will be eligible to win the Fabergé Diamond Jubilee egg, which is made of 18 carat gold, encrusted with 60 fine gems, and worth £100K. Your move, Antiques Roadshow.

Each egg has a fun name like The Embryo of Human Greed, and some of them look like a lightbulb, a spinning globe, and even Downton Abbey‘s Dowager Countess. Spoiler alert: The one entitled Humpty Dumpty looks exactly like you think.