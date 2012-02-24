Oscars 2012: Behind The Movies And More

As expected The Artist was the big winner at the 84th Academy Awards, picking up five Oscars, including Best Picture, Directing, Actor, Costume Design, and Original Score.

In our Oscars lineup we celebrate the creative minds, hands, eyes, and ears behind The Artist and some of the other nominated films.

First up: Martin Scorsese’s legendary editing partner, Thelma Schoonmaker, talks to us about what makes a great edit, using scenes from Hugo (for which she’s nominated) and Goodfellas (for which she was also nominated).

Next, we answer your most burning Oscar question: What is sound editing? One of the film and sound world’s top names, Mit Out Sound’s Ren Klyce, gives us a fascinating rundown on what it is that he does and how much goes into even the quietest moments in film. Klyce, a longtime collaborator of David Fincher, is nominated for The Girl With The Dragon Tattoo and he walks us through some key scenes in that film.

Continuing our behind-the-movie tour, Guillaume Schiffman, the cinematographer responsible (and nominated) for The Artist, tells the surprisingly colorful story of how he created the hallmark look of that film.

And: filmgoers fell in love with Woody Allen’s look at two Parisian golden ages in Midnight in Paris. Here, Anne Seibel, the French production designer nominated for Art Direction for that film tells us how she set those evocative scenes.

Martin Scorsese’s Hugo lead the league in nominations–the film earned 11 nods, including Best Picture, Directing, Editing, and Cinematography and won for Cinematography, Art Direction, Sound Editing and Mixing, and Visual Effects. Here, Scorsese, who spoke at length to Fast Company‘s Rick Tetzeli for a magazine cover story a few months back, gives us a list of the 85 films that influenced him.