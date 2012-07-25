An Office Created For People Who Would Rather Be Outside

What’s your dream office? Is it the one that doesn’t exist at all, or maybe the one that encourages you to work from home ? If you fantasize about bouldering on your lunch break–and appreciate being in a zero-waste, net zero-energy environment–you might want to take a look at the soon-to-be-completed space in the slideshow above: the new Alameda, Calif. headquarters of VF Corporation ‘s outdoor and action sports coalition brands, which include The North Face, Lucy, and Jansport.

These three brands currently house employees in a renovated warehouse elsewhere in the Bay Area; it’s a decent location, but one that doesn’t exactly encourage collaboration. It’s also inefficient, largely because of space under the two-story-high ceilings isn’t easy to heat and cool without expending huge amounts of energy. Now that VF’s outdoor brands are on good financial footing (especially The North Face), the corporation is working on a headquarters–set to be completed this summer–that was built with employee wish lists in mind. It shows.

Below, some of the amenities available at the new 160,000-square-foot complex (many of them suggested by an employee task force).

A large onsite garden that will grow things like kale, tomatoes, and basil. VF expects to grow so much that employees won’t even be able to consume all of it. Leftover will be donated to a local food bank. Employees will be encouraged to help out with the garden, but local volunteers will also pitch in. A side note: Originally, VF toyed with the idea of installing a volleyball court, but employees elected to grow a garden instead.

Lots of natural light. 90% of employees will have access to direct sunlight, and in many areas of the complex, the overhead lights can often be kept off. Bonus: All the windows in the complex open (this should be a given, but it isn’t always).

Opportunities for onsite fitness, including an indoor fitness area and yoga room, an outside training area for bootcamp, an outside bouldering space, and an outdoor gear rental and repair shop.

A cafe serving the vegetables grown in the garden, among other things.

Eventually, if employees are really lucky, the ability to kayak out into the water just outside the complex (VF would need to make sure this is feasible and legal first, but employees have been asking for it).

A convenient location for almost everyone. When VF first started thinking about the new complex, it “took employee addresses and mapped out where they were” to figure out an ideal spot, according to Steve Rendle, group president of VF’s Outdoor & Action Sports Americas.

The office space is inside out: executive offices are in the middle of the room, and other employees sit by the windows.

None of these perks were taken lightly; VF isn’t the kind of company to throw money around. “There was a lot of financial rigor involved,” says Rendle. But VF’s outdoor business has grown in size dramatically over the past decade. That’s reason enough for employees to get an upgrade.

There’s at least one big money-saving tactic built into the headquarters: It was created with energy and waste efficiency. “It’s the right thing to do, but it also has to make business sense. It will save money,” says Adam Mott, director of corporate sustainability at The North Face. To that end, VF is in the process of installing a series of solar systems (on the building roofs, on top of the carport, and on the building awnings) that will provide 100% of all energy needs. There is also a towering wind turbine that greets entrants to the site–but it’s mostly for show (“It’s a symbol of our commitment to sustainability,” explains Mott).

Editor’s Note Having exposure to nature has been shown to create more productive workers. For offices where there are no windows, companies can consider these crazy video screens that show nature scenes, or a ceiling that looks like the sky.

Onsite EV charging stations and dedicated parking spaces look nice, but are mostly aspirational; Rendle admits that he’s not sure how many employees currently have an EV. Assuming the headquarters sticks around for awhile, those spots will eventually fill up.

The complex, built to achieve LEED Gold certification, will eventually have a recycling center that goes far beyond your average office. In addition to the soda cans and office paper that are normally recycled, VF will have the ability to take e-waste, lightbulbs, batteries, plastic bags, and even clothing (for recycling or donation). The ultimate goal: a zero-waste facility.