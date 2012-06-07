Unreasonables, Episode 18: Coming To America

Moses Sanga, the head of Eco-Fuel Africa , a company that makes biochar, a charcoal made from agricultural waste, came to the Unreasonable Institute in a slightly different position from nearly all the other attendees. While his company was up and running, he didn’t have a business plan, and he didn’t even know what he needed to do to break even.

But with the help of the Institute’s mentors, Sanga now has Eco-Fuel Africa on steady footing and is confident he can bring clean energy to Africa. He’s also flown on a plane, eaten a Popsicle, and used a washing machine for the first time. But that’s all icing on the cake. Unsurprisingly, you don’t need the developed world to develop a genius business idea.

