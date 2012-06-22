Idealism Sells

Topping a list of over 50,000 brands across more than 30 countries, this special group is presumably doing something very right. According to the report, the commonality wasn’t, say, remarkable service or innovative products. That something was this: all 50 demonstrated a causal relationship between brand idealism and financial performance. Working in service of an ideal–a brand’s singular reason for being–was isolated as the “ultimate growth driver.”

Looking at the list, these “idealists” might seem like an odd bunch. Chipotle, certainly. But Louis Vuitton? IBM, of course. But Jack Daniel’s? Starbucks, sure. But Dove, too? Not all scream of sustainability stewardship or corporate citizenship. But above and beyond the buzzwords, each of the 50 brands listed has committed itself to some unequivocal ideal.

Those findings raise some questions. What does it mean to have an “ideal”? How does a sense of purpose drive business to such great heights? Where does a brand begin? The questions don’t suggest easy answers.

Ogilvy & Mather, the global marketing communications agency where I work, proposes a starting place: The big ideaL, an organizing principle designed to divine out a brand’s most relevant and honest sense of purpose–to guide the way it thinks and behaves. As the agency wrote then:

“An ideal … contains an inherent point of view: it is ‘a conception of something in its perfection’; a view of how things should be, of how life should be, of how the world should be. … It’s a belief system that drives everything a brand does and helps it to attract widespread support.”

A brand is forced to package that belief system, that view of how the world should be, into a single-minded sentence: “Brand X believes the world would be a better place if…” The output is simple enough; getting there is less so.