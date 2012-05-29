How Safeway Became The Best Supermarket For Sustainable Seafood

A massive amount of seafood goes through U.S. supermarkets every day. And then a massive amount of consumers literally consume that seafood. However, environmentally negligent practices make seafood consumption one of the most globally unsustainable industries.

A new report indicates that there is a light at the end of the tunnel. Greenpeace’s “Carting Away Our Oceans” (CATO) report describes marked improvements in supermarket sustainability when it concerns seafood. In fact, it features not one, but two retailers–Whole Foods and Safeway–which became the first ever to earn the designation of “good” (a score of 7 out of 10) in the history of the report, which is now in its sixth year.

Safeway ranks #1 with a score of 7.1/10, followed by Whole Foods at #2 with a score of 7.0/10. Wegmans, Harris Teeter, and Target round out the top five. The laggards (the bottom four of 20 supermarkets listed) are Meijer, SuperValu, Publix, and BI-LO/Winn-Dixie.

The report ranks supermarkets based on a number of factors, including sale of “red list” species. Since the CATO project began, the 20 retailers analyzed have stopped the sale of 67 red list species, a drop from 301 to 236, or more than 20% of the total number originally sold. CATO also ranks companies on policies, initiatives, and transparency.

Let’s look at Safeway: It is one of the largest grocery chains in the U.S., with more than 1,700 stores around the country.

Over the past five years, Safeway has discontinued unsustainable items and come out in support of conservation initiatives. It has also provided consumers with more point-of-sale information on the fish they’re buying. Additionally, its own seafood policy has improved significantly, through meaningful and aggressive sourcing guidelines. Take canned tuna, for example. Safeway’s private label canned tuna is now governed by a suite of comprehensive sourcing guidelines that preclude destructive procurement tactics and put into place benchmarks aimed at improving traceability and social welfare issues. Safeway is also a partner with FishWise, a nonprofit environmental organization focused on improving the sale of fish.

Beyond the rankings, CATO recommends moving forward on industry initiatives, such as a traceability system to effectively manage seafood resources, protect against fraud and pirate fishing, and provide greater consumer knowledge.