Track Record: Tracing The Evolution Of Subway Systems

No two subway systems have the same design. New York City’s haphazard rail system differs markedly from the highly organized Moscow Metro (above), or the tangled spaghetti of Tokyo ‘s subway network. Each system’s design is the result of many factors, including local geography, the city’s layout and traffic distribution, politics, culture and degree of urban planning.

“There’s an endless list of possible parameters that can influence the shape of a subway network,” says Marc Barthelemy, a theoretical physicist at France’s Alternative Energies and Atomic Energy Commission.

But Barthelemy isn’t interested in the differences between subway systems–he wants to find out what they all have in common. In a paper published May 16 in the Journal of the Royal Society Interface, he and his co-authors concluded that the geometries of large subway networks are guided by simple, universal rules.

Some scientists think that subway networks are an emergent phenomenon of large cities; each network is the product of hundreds of rational but uncoordinated decisions that take place over many years. And whereas small cities rarely have subway networks, 25 percent of medium-sized cities (with populations between one million and two million) do have them. And all the world’s megacities–those with populations of 10 million or more–have subway systems.

If subways are emergent properties of cities, Barthelemy says, “you can forget about details.” And that’s exactly what he did in this new study. His team analyzed the geometry of all of the subway networks in the world that possess more than 100 stations–including Barcelona, Beijing, Berlin, Chicago, London, Madrid, Mexico, Moscow, New York City, Osaka, Paris, Seoul, Shanghai, and Tokyo– without trying to control for differences in politics, population density, or planning. If subway development is governed by emergent properties, then those details are already encoded within the structures, he says.

To look at how each network evolved over time, the researchers compared the geometry of each fledgling system with its modern-day setup. The analysis reveals that “as these systems get larger and more mature, they converge on a similar topology,” says David Levinson, a transportation engineer at the University of Minnesota, who was not involved in the study.

The researchers uncovered three simple features that make subway system topologies similar all around the world.