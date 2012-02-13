advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Color Changes Everything, Marks The End Of An Era In Target Ad

Color Changes Everything, Marks The End Of An Era In Target Ad
By Joe Berkowitz1 minute Read

Prepare to be invaded by color.

In the latest ad for Target, color is embodied by a group of highly athletic men and women in striking monochrome ensembles. They emerge from a mysterious orange hot air balloon as soon as it touches down in the middle of a bustling city, and once unleashed, these folks explode onto said city like Dr. Seuss creations who know parkour. They crash through windows, scale balconies, shimmy up chimneys, and generally leave a more fashionable world in their wake.

The high-energy ad was created by Wieden + Kennedy New York. It arrives about a month after the agency was dropped by Target, making it one of the last ads the agency will create for the retailer.

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life