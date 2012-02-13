Color Changes Everything, Marks The End Of An Era In Target Ad

Prepare to be invaded by color.

In the latest ad for Target, color is embodied by a group of highly athletic men and women in striking monochrome ensembles. They emerge from a mysterious orange hot air balloon as soon as it touches down in the middle of a bustling city, and once unleashed, these folks explode onto said city like Dr. Seuss creations who know parkour. They crash through windows, scale balconies, shimmy up chimneys, and generally leave a more fashionable world in their wake.

The high-energy ad was created by Wieden + Kennedy New York. It arrives about a month after the agency was dropped by Target, making it one of the last ads the agency will create for the retailer.