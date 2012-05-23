In Chile, A Conflict Between Clean Energy And Pristine Wilderness

“I will fight these dams until I die!” Cecilio Olivares coughs with the force of his proclamation. 93 years old, and born and raised in the Patagonian wilderness, his eyes are like the Baker River swirling not two miles from his doorstep: blue, and deep. “In the short term this will solve Chile’s energy problems. But after?” It’s time for Chile to do something different, he says.

Five dams have been proposed in the isolated region of Aysén in southern Chile: three on the wild, uninhabited Pascua River, and two on the Baker. The most voluminous river in Chile, the Baker (BAH-ker) is the thundering, silvery blue heart of Aysén, and the core of the region’s history and lore. The $10 billion project, proposed by private, multi-national developer HidroAysén, will generate a whopping 2,750 megawatts, energy that will be shipped north to power Chile’s growing population center via a 1,400-mile transmission line. “In 10 years, we have to double our energy production,” says María Irene Soto, HidroAysén’s communications chief.

Chile’s neoliberal economic model demands a high rate of economic growth, “and energy is the basis of growth,” says Soto. The country imports approximately 75% of its energy in the form of coal, diesel, and natural gas; advocates see the dams in Aysén as the solution to a cleaner and cheaper energy mix. Detractors insist that mega-dams are “dinosaur” technology, and that the increase in energy production is not targeted at the private sector at all, but rather mines in Chile’s northern desert; that the environmental damage will just beget more environmental damage.

And, in fact, the mining industry in the country devours 60% of Chile’s energy. “Energy efficiency is key for us, and we have to take advantage of our renewable energy sources,” says Mitzi Urtubia of Chilean NGO Ecosistemas. Chile has the highest quality of sun in the world in the Atacama Desert. Right next to the mines.” Environmentalists in Chile and abroad have launched campaigns to stop the dams and transmission line, but in Aysén, people are concerned not just with saving the rivers, but saving themselves.

I don’t blame people for accepting the money. They’re being given things the state never gave them.

“People in Aysén want to live better,” says Soto, displaying glossy brochures detailing the benefits HidroAysén will bring to the region. Recently wrested from the wilderness, Aysén is a continental island linked to the rest of Chile by a delicate isthmus of gravel highway and ferries. Access to quality health care and education is difficult. High prices for food and fuel are crippling for some families. Settled in the early 1900s by rugged gauchos, Aysén has long felt itself to be at the bottom of Chile’s national priorities. So HidroAysén’s promises of jobs, paved roads, cheaper electricity, and improved hospitals are tempting. The company has sprinkled cash liberally throughout Aysén, paying for dental treatments and buying laptops for schools, and although the project is only half approved (the environmental impact study for the transmission line will be presented later this year), HidroAysén is already offering classes in heavy equipment operation and other relevant skills, turning gauchos into specialized tradesmen. “I don’t blame people for accepting the money,” says Francisco, a college student from the region. “They’re being given things the state never gave them.”

Tourism is a burgeoning industry in Aysén. Fly-fishing lodges dot the shores of the Baker near its headwaters in Puerto Bertrand. Camping areas in the proposed flood zone received close to 400 visitors last summer, a small number, but one that grows every season. A new motto, “Aysén: Reserve of Life” advertises the region’s pristine landscapes. “Aysén’s principle resource is the quality of its environment, and it needs to be developed with care,” explains Urtubia. But Aysén’s richest resource flows through the fingers of foreign corporations. Fed by Chile’s southern ice fields, Aysén holds the largest freshwater reserve in the world after Antarctica, but none of this natural resource belongs to the Chilean people. In 1981, dictator-cum-president General Augusto Pinochet signed the controversial Water Code, privatizing Chile’s water rights, making them a fully tradable commodity, available on the world market. Endesa, the controlling interest behind HidroAysén (and subsidiary of Italian energy giant Enel), owns the development rights to 80% of Chile’s water. Every river in Patagonia represents a future hydroelectric project. Complicated access has left the region untouched until now, but with HidroAysén’s proposed road and infrastructure improvements, Aysén–and its pristine rivers–will be open for business.

Poised on the brink of their own future, the citizens of Aysén are deeply divided. Teresa, a retired nurse, says, “These dams will put us on the map. We need progress.” Others, like Margarita Baigorría Cruces, are more skeptical: “HidroAysén is bread for today and hunger for tomorrow.” Many echo her sentiment. “I am not in favor of the dams,” says Nils Campo, who has attended several trainings offered by the developer. “But if you give me the chance to advance, I’m going to take it, because once they get what they want we aren’t going to see anything.” Edita Cardenas Cruces agrees. “We’re just birds against the storm. Where there’s money, they do what they want.”