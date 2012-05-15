Extraordinary Greens: Putting Farms Into Our Furniture

Who needs a garden plot? There’s precious space in your home that could be producing food right now. Don’t take it from us. Artist Jenna Spevack has created a series of household objects–including a chair, kitchen cabinet, and suitcase–that double as “microfarms” outfitted with lights and planters (check them out in the slide show above).

The 8 Extraordinary Greens art installation features Jenna’s sub-irrigated plant-growing system in a variety of objects. The system can cultivate a variety of microgreens, including arugula, mustard, chard, beets, kale, and cress. Healthy, delicious, and convenient.

Spevack explains in an email: “The gallery installation is an art project that embeds these tiny farms within salvaged furniture and household objects. My aim in using these items is twofold: to demonstrate how objects can be re-used and adapted to grow food, and to suggest a time in the past when our domestic lives were closer to our food supply and local communities.”

All objects in the installation are embedded with a jewel and contain references to roosters–a nod to Aesop’s fable “The Cock and the Jewel,” where a rooster looking for food discovers a precious jewel but finds no value in it and wishes for food instead.

Anyone who visits 8 Extraordinary Greens can also buy the microgreens (patrons determine their own price) and decide whether to keep them or leave them for donation at a local food pantry. All transactions are recorded on printed receipts. One receipt goes to the customer, and one is put up in the gallery.

The project is on display now through June 2nd at the appropriately named Mixed Greens Gallery in New York City.