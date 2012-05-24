Using Mobile Screens To Make Reading Easier For Dyslexics

When Dr. Matthew Schneps needs to read, he turns to his iPhone 4S. The handset’s 3.5-inch screen squeezes text into one skinny column, which is helpful because the Harvard astrophysicist has dyslexia. Schneps finds the repackaged text easier to focus on, allowing him to better absorb everything from news articles to books to technical papers.

Before Schneps discovered this tactic, he had given up reading books and struggled to parse the scientific proposals and papers he encountered as an academic. Reading felt “overwhelming,” he says. Now Schneps is bringing his method to a broader audience. Backed by the National Science Foundation and a Youth Access Grant from the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, he and several other researchers from the Laboratory for Visual Learning at the Harvard-Smithsonian Center for Astrophysics are investigating whether people with dyslexia benefit from reading on handheld devices with small screens.

They recently performed tests at Landmark School, a private Massachusetts school that specializes in language-based learning disabilities. From late April to early May, 130 high schoolers read books on customized iPod touches and took special reading exams. The results, which will be published in a research paper in one to two years, could have ramifications for millions of people. Organizations such as the National Institutes of Health estimate up to 15% of the U.S. population has dyslexia, a learning disability that makes it difficult to read.

Besides his own experiences, Schneps was inspired by 1980s research from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. The MIT cognitive scientists found dyslexics tend to have a broader visual span or peripheral vision than non-dyslexics. Participants in the 1980s study who read through a “window” cut into a piece of paper reported improved comprehension because the technique focused their attention.

The Landmark Study is replicating that effect via mobile apps and iPods. Using an app called GoodReader, Landmark students read books in a single column of 42-point text that only allowed for two to three words per line. “The screen acts like blinders,” explains Schneps. “You end up reading vertically.”

Because the neurology involved in vertical vision differs from that employed in horizontal vision, people with dyslexia may find vertical reading easier, says Schneps. He personally finds that maintaining focus on a long line of text and then making connections to the next line takes “tremendous effort” but that shorter lines are manageable.

Schneps calls his method SLTR for Span-Limiting Tactile Reinforcement. Besides restricting the amount of visible text, SLTR asks people to push the text upward (on the gadget’s touch screen) with their fingers as they read, rather than let the text scroll automatically. Manually moving the text aids concentration, according to Schneps. It also lets readers keep their gaze fixed at the top of the iPod instead of scanning the entire screen, which could introduce distractions.