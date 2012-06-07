Unreasonables, Episode 14: Food Is The Most Important Issue Of Our Time

Mohamed Ali Niang is a native African who grew up in relatively prosperous circumstances. His life’s work has been to try to solve the malnutrition problem in Mali and around the continent. Food is going to be the biggest issue of the future, says Niang, but we don’t know how to feed everyone.

His company, Malo Traders, makes a rice flour that is fortified with vitamins to fight anemia and other effects of a poor diet. It can be blended with local rice to create a sustainable, medicinal food stuff. It’s a great idea, but just having a great idea isn’t good enough: Niang still needs to find someone to pay for it.

This is the latest video in The Unreasonables, a series tracking the participants in the most recent Unreasonable Institute. To see what’s coming up, watch a preview of the whole season and see a list of all the episodes here.