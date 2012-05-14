This Crazy Boat Just Completed The First Solar-Powered Sail Around The World

The toughest part of sailing a boat 37,286 miles around the world using only solar power turns out not to be, say, that the sun won’t shine, or that the machinery breaks down. It’s a more common problem associated with shipping these days: pirates.

Raphaël Domjan, a Swiss national, who has just returned to Monaco after a 19-month journey aboard the MS Tûranor PlanetSolar says by far the hairiest bit was crossing the Gulf of Aden, a notorious place for kidnapping and hijacking.

“It was one month with soldiers onboard, and a lot of stress,” he says. “We were at 5 knots with the solar energy, and we were between Yemen and Somalia. In Yemen, with the soldiers and guns we had, we could have gone to jail. And in Somalia, we could be hostages, and eat rice for one year.”

It’s more normal for ships crossing the stretch to go at 15 to 20 knots, to make it as quickly as possible. And Domjan says most boats that do it are a lot larger than the Tûranor, which is 115 feet long and 75 feet wide.

To get the best sunlight, the four-strong crew followed the equator as closely as possible. Leaving the Mediterranean, they went across the Atlantic to Miami, and then down through the Panama Canal, across the Pacific and the Indian Ocean, and eventually through the Suez Canal.

Domjan says the solar power worked almost perfectly, powering the boat and everything onboard except for a gas-powered cooker. He says the crew never feared it would run out of power, because even on dark days the panels could generate some power. “We had one whole week of bad weather, and we were able to manage,” he says. Batteries provided three days of back-up power, if needed.

Domjan says the point of the expedition was to prove that solar power is “for today and not tomorrow,” and that it’s possible to be “optimistic” about the future of energy, despite gloom about its cost, and the worsening threat of climate change.