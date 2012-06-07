Unreasonables, Episode 11: Using The Power Of Business To End Poverty

Brazil is the seventh largest economy in the world, but it also has more than 2 million people who live on less than $2 a day. This paradox frustrated Tiago Dalvi so much that he founded Solidarium , an organization designed to help monetize the skills of poor Brazilians to help them earn their way out of poverty.

For instance, a woman might be excellent at sewing, but living in a community with other impoverished people, it’s hard to make money from those skills. That’s where Solidarium comes in, connecting the artisan to large stores (think Walmart or JCPenney), who then start carrying the woman’s goods. Artisans drastically increase their income, while the stores get interesting and authentic products to sell.

