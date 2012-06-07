Unreasonables, Episode 13: When There Isn’t A Life-Saving Solution, Build One

Myshkin Ingawale is one of the cofounders of Biosense Technology . His company was created after he witnessed a mother and child die during childbirth in rural India because of complications due to anemia. Knowing that anemia can be cured with simple iron tablets, Ingawale was shocked to find out that there was no way to test for anemia away from medical facilities. So he invented one.

His sensor works without even taking the blood of patients, and is as easy as taking a smartphone to wherever a doctor might need a test. (The video shows exactly how the tech works.) It could help a million people a year, and now he just needs the cash to get enough devices into the hands of doctors.

This is the latest video in The Unreasonables, a series tracking the participants in the most recent Unreasonable Institute. To see what’s coming up, watch a preview of the whole season and see a list of all the episodes here.