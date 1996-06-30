Gauging Paging

Provider Coverage Extras Cost

PageMart

800-280-8398/800-564-3571 Average. Nationwide coverage in the U.S., including Puerto Rico, the Bahamas, and the Virgin Islands. Major Canadian cities covered. Weak. Services include voice mail ($3 to $8 additional per month) and a personal 800-number (with alphanumeric service). Unlike SkyTel, PageMart has not yet offered two-way paging; also, it does not include a news service — although plans are under way to feature Dow Jones updates later this year. Average. Local alphanumeric service is $27.95 per month for 500 messages (400 numeric, 100 text). Nationwide alphanumeric paging with 200 numeric and 100 messages per month is $112 per month.

PageNet

800-724-3638 Average. Nationwide coverage across the U.S., including the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico; also in Canada. Average. Like the others, PageNet allows you to send pages over the Internet. Many additional features incur additional costs. Voice mail for national service, for example, is $12 per month. CompuServe users can forward their e-mail to their pager. Moderate. Many plans are available. Local alphanumeric service is $16.95 per month on average for 300 free numeric and 100 text messages. Nationwide, alphanumeric coverage is $43.95 per month, with 200 free numeric messages per month and 100 text messages.