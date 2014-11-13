The Environmental Impact Of Your Pointless Googling

Backers of the Net have long pushed its environmental benefits. And it’s true that the Net has allowed us to use less energy by dematerializing many essential activities. For example, downloading an MP3 rather than buying a CD produces a lifecycle CO2 saving of 40% to 80% .

Having said that, the Net’s environmental impact is not bupkis. Recently, campaigners have been sounding the alarm about the cloud-related expansion of data centers around the country, with some well-known companies accused of using less-than-clean energy sources to power them.

This infographic by Wordstream points to both sides of the issue. On the one hand, data centers are much more efficient than they used to be:

If cars had increased in efficiency at the same rate as data centers, we’d have 400,000,000-MPG cars right now. All that extra speed could help us reduce emissions, by making it easier to telecommute instead of driving. But few workplaces have truly embraced this advance:

But, on the other hand, pointless surfing does have consequences. Something has to power those searches.

As Megan Marrs, at WordStream, puts it:

“Every time you procrastinate by Googling pictures of goofy cats or laughing babies, you’re slapping a tree in the face.”